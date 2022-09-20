NewsIndia
NOIDA

Wall collapses in Noida Sector 21; people feared to be trapped under debris - Details inside

Noida wall collapse: At the moment, authorities are trying to clear the debris with the help of a JCB machine and rescue potential victims.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 11:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • One of the boundary walls in Jal Vayu Vihar, Sector 21 in Noida collapsed on Tuesday morning
  • The cause of the collapse is not known yet
  • A few people are feared to be buried under the debris

Wall collapses in Noida Sector 21; people feared to be trapped under debris - Details inside

New Delhi: One of the boundary walls in Jal Vayu Vihar, Sector 21 in Noida collapsed on Tuesday morning as per reports. The cause of the collapse is not ascertained yet. A few people are feared to be buried under the debris from the collapse.

 

The wall which fell was located near the police station in Sector 20 area. At the moment, authorities are trying to clear the debris with the help of a JCB machine. 

To aid in clearance and search operations for potentially injured people, the fire brigade department is also present at the spot.

(This is a developing story)

