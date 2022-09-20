Wall collapses in Noida Sector 21; people feared to be trapped under debris - Details inside

New Delhi: One of the boundary walls in Jal Vayu Vihar, Sector 21 in Noida collapsed on Tuesday morning as per reports. The cause of the collapse is not ascertained yet. A few people are feared to be buried under the debris from the collapse.

Wall collapses in #Noida Sector 21; people feared to be trapped under debris pic.twitter.com/zzxPGNXKIc — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) September 20, 2022

The wall which fell was located near the police station in Sector 20 area. At the moment, authorities are trying to clear the debris with the help of a JCB machine.

To aid in clearance and search operations for potentially injured people, the fire brigade department is also present at the spot.

(This is a developing story)