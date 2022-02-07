'Want Samajwadi Party to win UP polls': Mamata Banerjee backs Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: "I want Samajwadi Party to win in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections," said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday (February 7) in Kolkata. Banerjee said, "If people support him, then there is a chance of Akhilesh Ji winning in this election."

West Bengal CM is scheduled to begin her two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh today to support Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for upcoming state assembly elections.

Earlier, Banerjee informed that Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not contest the Uttar Pradesh elections but will field candidates in the state in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

"In Uttar Pradesh, I am not going to contest Assembly polls but I am going to support Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. We (TMC) will contest from Uttar Pardesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," she said, reflecting her national ambitions in the next general elections.

The Trinamool Congress is seeking to increase its footprint nationally ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With ANI inputs)

