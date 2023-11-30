trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693620
NewsIndia
ANJU FATIMA

'Want To Divorce Indian Husband, Take Kids to Pakistan...': Anju On Her Return To India

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Punjab Police grilled Anju Fatima, who became an overnight news sensation after travelling to Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend upon her return to India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 10:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Want To Divorce Indian Husband, Take Kids to Pakistan...': Anju On Her Return To India

New Delhi: Anju Fatima, who became an overnight news sensation after travelling to Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend, has returned to India after five months and was grilled by IB and Punjab Police Intelligence on Wednesday. During interrogation, Anju stated that her plan is to divorce her Indian husband Arvind and take her children to Pak. On her return, she said that she tied the knot with Nasrullah, a Pakistani national and a pharma dealer, after embracing Islam from Christianity. However, she failed to produce any proof of her marriage and refuted any links with Pakistani defense forces.

She departed for Amritsar airport after clearing the investigation and customs, from where she will fly to Delhi by Indigo flight number. She went to Pakistan on a tourist visa. According to media reports, Anju entered India from the Attari-Wagah border today and was in the BSF camp. 

Anju is a resident of Alwar. She was living in Bhiwadi with her husband Arvind and two children. After visiting Pakistan, Anju married Nasrullah after converting to Islam. The pictures of Anju-Nasrullah's marriage had gone viral on social media.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
DNA Video
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
DNA Video
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
DNA Video
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack