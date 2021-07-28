Want to see sacche din, saw enough of achhe din: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre

New Delhi: Firing a fresh salvo at the Central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (July 28) said that ‘we want to see ‘sacche din’ (truthful days)’, a dig at BJP's poll slogan. “We want to see 'sacche din', saw enough of 'achhe din',” West Bengal CM was quoted as saying by ANI.

Banerjee, who is in the national capital for the first time after her party's colossal victory in the assembly polls this year, told reporters here.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is currently in a meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Banerjee’s visit to Delhi comes in the backdrop of Centre surrounded in the middle of the Pegasus snooping controversy, and other issues.

Meanwhile, on being asked about being the face of the Opposition to take on the BJP, the West Bengal CM remained elusive in her answers. "I want to help all the opposition parties to bell the cat. I don't want to be a leader, but a simple cadre," she was quoted as saying by PTI.

Further, she added, "I am not a political astrologer. It depends on the situation, structure. I have no problem if someone else leads. When the matter is discussed we can decide. I cannot impose.”

On the ongoing Pegasus row, Banerjee asserted that the issue was more serious than Emergency and accused the Centre of being unresponsive.

"Everywhere they are sending ED, IT for raids. Here there is no response. In a democracy, the government has to respond. The situation is very serious, it's more serious than the emergency," the TMC supremo emphasized.

On Tuesday, Banerjee had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reportedly asked for more COVID-19 vaccinations for West Bengal. Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and Congress leader Anand Sharma had met the Trinamool Congress chief.

