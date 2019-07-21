Want to teach a lesson to Congress-JDS coalition: Karnataka rebels ahead of trust vote

MUMBAI: A group of rebel ruling Karnataka legislators, who have been camping in Mumbai for the past two weeks, on Sunday said that they want to teach a lesson to the ruling Congress-JDS coalition government led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

''We haven't come here with other intention but to teach a lesson to this coalition (Congress-JDS) government. We haven't come here for money or any other thing. We will go back to Bengaluru once everything is sorted out,'' the rebel MLAs told ANI.

The remarks from the dissenting ruling side MLAs came a day ahead of the crucial trust vote in Karnataka assembly on Monday.

The dissenting ruling side MLAs are reportedly unhappy with the treatment given to them by the Kumaraswamy government and had recently resigned from the state cabinet in protest, triggering a political crisis in the southern state.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders has been called at the Taj Hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday ahead of the floor test.

In a big setback to the Kumaraswamy government, N Mahesh, the lone BSP MLA, on Sunday said he will not be attending the floor test on Monday.

The Kollegal MLA said that he will not attend the floor test on the direction of party supremo Mayawati.

Following his absence from the Karnataka Assembly session this week, there were reports that he was told by Mayawati to go against the coalition during the trust vote when it is moved by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The BSP MLA's absence can complicate things for the ruling coalition which was banking on his support to survive the trust vote.

However, senior Congress leader HK Patil on Sunday expressed confidence that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government will clear the floor test scheduled to be held on Monday.

"We have moved a motion of vote of confidence. We are confident that we will win the vote of confidence as we believe rebel MLAs will come back," HK Patil said speaking to ANI.

He said that the Supreme Court will hear a plea on Monday, asking to clarify the position on 'whip' issued by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy against 16 rebel MLAs, who had resigned from the cabinet.

The trust vote was scheduled for Monday after the house was adjourned in the wake of the Karnataka Assembly failing to meet the two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trust vote on Friday.

The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs.

Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned.

The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.