Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2775978
NewsIndia
ISIS TERRORIST

Wanted ISIS Terrorist Rizwan Abdul Ali Arrested In Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had previously issued a warrant for Ali's arrest due to his involvement in the Pune ISIS module. 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 10:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Wanted ISIS Terrorist Rizwan Abdul Ali Arrested In Delhi

Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a terrorist today who is said to be a significant figure in the Pune ISIS module. The terrorist named Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali,  had been on the run since escaping from Pune police custody. He was one of the most wanted individuals connected to the terror group, carrying a bounty of Rs 3 lakh.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had previously issued a warrant for Ali's arrest due to his involvement in the Pune ISIS module. Ali, originally from Daryaganj in Delhi, was allegedly responsible for conducting reconnaissance of high-profile targets in Delhi and Mumbai alongside other members of the module.

During the arrest, police recovered weapons from Ali's possession. This capture marks another significant development in the ongoing efforts by Pune Police and the NIA, who have already arrested multiple members of the Pune ISIS module in the past.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the plight of Hindus returning from Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: India-Germany fighter planes conducts combat exercises
DNA Video
DNA: Army bridge built in Sonprayag washed away
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how Olympic medal slipped from Vinesh's hands?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Is America behind the coup in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: How Pak media reacts on Bangladesh coup?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Where did Sheikh Hasina go wrong?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India