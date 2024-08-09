Wanted ISIS Terrorist Rizwan Abdul Ali Arrested In Delhi

Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a terrorist today who is said to be a significant figure in the Pune ISIS module. The terrorist named Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, had been on the run since escaping from Pune police custody. He was one of the most wanted individuals connected to the terror group, carrying a bounty of Rs 3 lakh.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had previously issued a warrant for Ali's arrest due to his involvement in the Pune ISIS module. Ali, originally from Daryaganj in Delhi, was allegedly responsible for conducting reconnaissance of high-profile targets in Delhi and Mumbai alongside other members of the module.

During the arrest, police recovered weapons from Ali's possession. This capture marks another significant development in the ongoing efforts by Pune Police and the NIA, who have already arrested multiple members of the Pune ISIS module in the past.