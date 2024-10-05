'Wants To Use Money To Win Elections': PM Modi Slams Congress Over Delhi Drug Bust

PM Modi On Delhi Drug Bust: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a visit to Maharashtra on Saturday, lashed out at the Congress over the Rs 5,000-crore drug bust in Delhi, saying that the grand old party wants to push the youth towards drugs.

While addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Washim, the Prime Minister said that the Congress wants to use the money from drugs to contest and win elections.

"Drugs worth thousands of crores have been recovered in Delhi. The main accused in this drug racket is a Congress leader. Congress wants to push the youth towards drugs and use that money to contest and win elections," he said.

#WATCH | Addressing a public rally in Maharashtra's Washim, PM Narendra Modi says, "... Drugs worth thousands of crores have been recovered in Delhi. The main accused in this drug racket is a Congress leader. Congress wants to push the youth towards drugs and use that money to… pic.twitter.com/HATfm2QGNh — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2024

In one of the biggest drug busts in the national capital, police seized over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth around Rs 5,620 crore earlier this week.

Earlier on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress over the Delhi drug seizure and accused the grand old party of turning entire north India into a hotspot of illegal drug trade when it was in power before 2014.

Addressing a gathering in Mansa town of Gandhinagar district, Shah said the arrested accused, Tushar Goel, is the chairman of the Delhi Youth Congress' RTI cell.

Giving data about the seizures made during the last 10 years, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Drugs Free India' campaign soon after assuming office in 2014.

"Drugs of Rs 5,600 crore were recovered in Delhi two days ago. When Congress was in power between 2004 and 2014, nearly 1.52 lakh kg of drugs were seized across the country. But thanks to our anti-drug campaign, we could seize 5.43 lakh kg of drugs in 10 years from 2014 to 2024," Shah said.

During the 10 years of Congress rule, drugs worth Rs 768 crore were seized, while Rs 27,600 crore drugs were seized in as many years under the BJP rule from 2014, he said.

"I was wondering why there is a huge difference between the seizures done under these governments. Investigations revealed that the main accused, Tushar Goel, who has been arrested, is the president of Delhi Congress' RTI cell. Is it possible for a political party to eliminate drugs if some of its own members are engaged in the narcotics trade?" asked Shah.