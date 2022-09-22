Warning issued to schools in Himachal Pradesh for running news channels on social media

New Delhi: The department of higher education in Himahal Pradesh has issued a warning to employees and teachers who allegedly run news portals on social media websites and oppose government decisions. According to a memo sent to all college principals and deputy directors of education by the director of higher education, Amarjeet K Sharma, it was discovered that a few teachers/employees were running news channels on social media without the permission of the competent authority and disseminating false information about various government decisions and policies.

In the memo, Sharma stated that such news disseminated on social media was causing confusion and mistrust among employees and the general public and that it was a violation of the Central Civil Services Conduct Rules. According to a report published in HT.

According to Sharma, as a result of such news, employees and people in need are unable to make informed decisions about government decisions and policies. In this regard, you are hereby directed to issue necessary instructions to the entire establishment working under your supervision that no teachers or employees shall run any unauthorised news channel on social media or directly interact with media for public release without the permission of the competent authority," he quoted. He directed that if any employee repeats such behaviour, disciplinary action will be taken against the defaulter.