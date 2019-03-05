Was Rajiv Gandhi's assassination accident or terrorist incident: VK Singh hits back at Digvijay Singh for doubting IAF airstrikes

New Delhi: Coming down heavily on Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for referring Pulwama attack an accident, MoS VK Singh on Tuesday asked the former if former prime minister 'Rajiv Gandhi's assassination was an accident or a terror incident'.

"With due respect, I would like to ask Digvijaya Singh Ji, was Rajiv Gandhi's assassination an accident or a terrorist incident?" VK Singh said in Ranchi.

#WATCH Union minister VK Singh on Congress leader Digvijaya Singh terming #Pulwama terrorist attack an “accident”,says, "With due respect, I would like to ask Digvijaya Singh Ji, was Rajiv Gandhi's assassination an accident or a terror incident?" pic.twitter.com/Sm1blc2Gjj — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2019

On being asked about the casualty figure in the airstrikes conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF), VK Singh said that around 250 terrorists were killed in the aerial operation, adding that this is an estimation. He further clarified that the air raid was conducted at a place away from residential areas to avoid civilian casualty.

"The airstrike was only at one place, nowhere else. The target was selected carefully, away from residential areas to avoid civilian casualty," he said.

Speaking on Digvijaya Singh terming Pulwama attack an 'accident', Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "What is wrong with the Congress? No democratic country where doubts are raised on armed forces."

Earlier in the day, Digvijaya Singh sparked a row after he had referred the ghastly Pulwama terror attack as an accident. In a series of tweets, he questioned the Narendra Modi government whether the airstrikes, as reported by the foreign media, were false.

Digvijaya Singh is one of the opposition leaders who has been constantly raising doubts on the airstrikes conducted by the Indian Air Force.

IAF on February 27, bombed terror camps of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed near Balakot in Pakistan, escalating tensions between the two countries. The major pre-dawn aerial operation came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.