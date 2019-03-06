Washington following up Pakistan's use of US-built F-16 to down Indian warplane

The US State Department Wednesday said that Trump administration is closely pursuing the issue of Pakistan using F-16 aircraft in the Indian airspace on February 27, a potential violation of Washington`s military sale agreements that limit how Pakistan can use the planes.

“We have seen those reports and we’re following that issue very closely,” US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino said at a briefing.

“I can’t confirm anything, but as a matter of policy, we don’t publicly comment on the contents of bilateral agreements that we've in this regard involving US defense technologies, nor communications that we've with other countries about that,” he added.

Pakistan in a failed retaliatory attempt, day after Indian Air Force's strike on terror camps, violated the Indian air space. The IAF shot down Pakistan's F-16 in the dogfight in Kashmir, but lost a MiG-21 Bison aircraft. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was also taken captive by the Pakistan Army and released him nearly 59-hours later.

The IAF later displayed parts of an AMRAAM beyond visual range air-to-air missile as evidence to "conclusively" prove that Pakistan deployed US-manufactured F-16 fighter jets during an aerial raid targeting Indian military installations.

Pakistan bought several batches of F-16 planes, built by Lockheed Martin Corp, from Washington before relations soured and the United States cut off subsidised sales in 2016.

The US Embassy in Islamabad on Sunday said that it was looking into reports that Pakistan used F-16 jets to shoot down the Indian pilot, a potential violation of US agreements.

While Pakistan has denied using F-16 jets, it has not specified which planes it used, though it assembles Chinese-designed JF-17 fighter jets on its soil.