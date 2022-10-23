Watch: Ayodhya's mesmerising laser show as lakhs of diyas lit up Saryu river

New Delhi: Ayodhya seems like heaven on earth as more than 17 lakh earthen diyas lit up, presenting a mesmerising view on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya. The reflection of the diyas in the Saryu river was breathtaking, and the laser show illuminated the skies. The people of Ayodhya rose in unison to chant "Jai Shri Ram." On his arrival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit five 'diyas' of ghee at the Ram Janambhoomi temple, where he offered prayers. The lighting of diyas represented 'Deepotsav.' Soon after arriving in Ayodhya on Sunday evening, Modi went to the Ram Janambhoomi temple, where he offered prayers before inspecting the temple's construction work.

Prime Minister was accompanied by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh. He also lit a 'diya' here and then interacted with the temple construction team. The Prime Minister then went to Ram Katha Park to perform Lord Ram's 'Abhishek.' In his address to the gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that Lord Ram belonged to the entire country and that it was the duty of every citizen to follow Lord Ram's path.

He went on to say that one should learn from Lord Ram how to gain and give dignity, as well as how to bring everyone together. "Our constitution also talks about inclusiveness and fundamental rights and duties. This Diwali is special for all of us because it comes in `Amrit Kaal`, which marks 75 years of independence," he stated. Modi went on to say that Lord Ram, Ram Lila, Deepotsav, and Lord Ram's research were all helping to spread Lord Ram's message around the world.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya witnesses laser show as lakhs of earthen lamps light up the Saryu river. pic.twitter.com/pn4ohYmzpg — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

(With IANS inputs)