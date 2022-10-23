PM Narendra Modi reaches Ayodhya ahead of ‘Deepotsav’ celebrations; offers prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ayodhya on Sunday, October 23, 2022, to take part in the grand occasion of Deepotsav. PM Modi was welcomed by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and UP Governor Anandiben Patel. After reaching the holy city, PM Modi offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi. He also inspected Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site. He will perform the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram later.

Today, the city will set a new Guinness World Record for lighting 18 lakh diyas across the city. The 6th edition of the `Deepotsav` celebrations started today morning with sixteen spectacular tableaux based on episodes from the Ramayana taken out in the holy city.

In this Deepotsav, the symbolic coronation of Lord Ram will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Deepotsav celebrations will remind visitors of Ayodhya as it was in Tretayuga when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after conquering Lanka and how the people of Ayodhya had welcomed him. Treaty will come alive today in Ayodhya," Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said.

This year’s Diwali celebrations in the ‘Ram nagri’ will feature fireworks, a laser display, and the staging of Ramlilas, on Sunday, October 23, 2022. According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will also see a 3-D holographic projection mapping performance at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, as well as a spectacular melodic laser extravaganza.

The Yogi Adityanath government through the organisation of `Deepotsava` will promote not only the state`s spiritual and religious significance but also the `Dhobia`, and `Faruwahi` dance artists. "The artistes of `Braj` in Awadh will mesmerise the audience with the culture, language and unique characteristics of the land of Rama-Krishna," an official statement read.

The banks of river Sarayu await to be lit up with lakhs of earthen lamps on the occasion of `Deepotsav`. This year, out of 16 chariots 11 chariots are being prepared by the Information Department and 5 will be digital, which will be taken out on open trucks by the Department of Tourism. It will be based on scenes from the Ramayana era, in which the model of Ram temple and the model of development of 2047 Ayodhya will be presented. To depict the Ram Janmabhoomi Model, Kashi Corridor, Vision 2047, 1090 and the journey from the birth of Lord Rama to the coronation, as many as 16 tableaux are scheduled to be taken out this year.

