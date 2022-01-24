हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Republic Day 2022

Watch: Beating Retreat ceremony rehearsals underway in Delhi. Here's what is special this year

This year, the beating retreat ceremony would see the inclusion of a laser mapping and drone show for the first time.



New Delhi: With the 75th Republic Day of India just two days away, the rehearsals for the beating retreat ceremony have started in New Delhi with a bang. This year, the beating retreat ceremony, which is always held on January 29 at Vijay Chowk would see the inclusion of a laser mapping and drone show for the first time.

Here’s a glimpse of the Beating Retreat Ceremony 2022 rehearsals.

 

What’s special in this year’s beating retreat ceremony

A laser show would be held for the first time at the Beating Retreat ceremony to be held at the Vijay Chowk on January 29.

This apart, a drone show featuring 1000 Made in India drones will also be performing at the event for the first time.

About 1,000 drones will light up the sky for 10 minutes at the 'Beating the Retreat Ceremony' next week, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday, underlining that India will be the fourth country to carry out such a show.

Additionally, in a bid to make the event more Indian, the Defence Ministry has included the patriotic song `Aey Mere Watan ke Logo` in the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Beating Retreat is a centuries-old military tradition dating from the days when troops disengaged from battle at sunset. As soon as the buglers sounded the Retreat, the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield.

