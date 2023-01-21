topStoriesenglish
WATCH: Bengaluru bride, stuck in traffic, hops on metro to reach wedding hall on time

Viral video: A Bengaluru bride finds a smart solution to beat the traffic to reach her wedding venue on time. Watch here.

Jan 21, 2023
  • A bride in Bengaluru travelled to her marriage hall by metro
  • She was initially in a car but then ditched it due to traffic

WATCH: Bengaluru bride, stuck in traffic, hops on metro to reach wedding hall on time

Bengaluru: A viral video on social media has shown a creative solution to a common Bengaluru problem: traffic. The footage, shared on Twitter by a page called Forever Bengaluru, features a bride who, instead of getting stuck in the notorious traffic of the city, chooses to ride the metro to her wedding venue. Dressed in a traditional saree and adorned with heavy jewelry, the bride is seen at a metro station with her friends and family, all of whom seem excited and happy.

She was initially travelling in a car but due to the immense traffic, she decided to ditch it and take the metro.

Also Read: Bizzare incident: Family performs 'Statue' wedding of couple that died by suicide last year, Here's why

Despite the unconventional mode of transportation, the bride arrives at the wedding hall just in time for the ceremony, as shown in the video. The bride is seen seated in the mandap during the ceremony and posing for pictures later on, proving that with a bit of resourcefulness, even traffic can't ruin a special day.

Watch the video here:
 

Netizens on Twitter left heartwarming replies to the creative video. One user wrote, "Now screening: Metrowaale Dulhania Le Jaayenga", while another said, "She will live a happy life... This smart thinking will ensure it"

Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic where commuters spend hours travelling short distances. This video will surely strike a chord with Bengaluru citizens. It also depicts how public transport such as metros may be more convenient where roads are congested.

