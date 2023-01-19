topStoriesenglish
Shocking incident: Family performs 'Statue' wedding of couple that died by suicide last year, Here's why

The relatives decided to make idols of the deceased man and woman in order to marry them according to tribal norms, details below.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 05:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Tapi: A strange matter has come to light in Gujarat's Tapi district. Last year, a couple committed suicide in the Nijar Taluka village of Newala owing to familial resistance to their marriage. Surprisingly, the family has recognized their error and accepted their marriage, but how? After a year, they made the lovers' idols and conducted all of the wedding rites. Without a doubt, this has now become a popular topic of conversation not only among locals but also on the internet. While many such suicide incidents in Tapi have come to light, this one stands out. Ganesh and Ranjana Padvi of Tapi was unhappy last year when their families refused to recognize their love, as per media reports.

According to the media reports, their families' nasty words and taunts added to their anguish, breaking them to the core. The lovebirds lost their cool and decided to terminate their lives. They committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree. After realizing their errors, the families repented in an unusual way. They made the decision to reunite the 'unlucky couple' who had left the world due to their families' rejection.

The relatives decided to make idols of the deceased man and woman in order to marry them according to tribal norms. Soon after, the statue's pair married on January 14, 2023. A "perfect marriage" between an "idol pair"! This appears to be a one-of-a-kind event in which the non-existent couple married after saying goodbye to the world.  People had no choice but to raise their eyebrows in response to the absurd situation.

Viral newsGujarat NewsCouple suicidewedding in gujaratinstagram viralSuicide news

