Gujarat

Watch: Brave constable Pruthviraj Jadeja carries two children on shoulders for 1.5 km in flood-hit Gujarat village

It was a rare display of humanity and bravery by Gujarat Police constable, Pruthviraj Jadeja, who carried the children for more than 1.5 kilometre.

In a rare display of humanity and bravery, a constable of Gujarat Police carried two children on his shoulders and rescued them in floods. The constable, Pruthviraj Jadeja, carried the children on his shoulders for more than 1.5 kilometre, battling strong stream of water.

It happened in Kalyanpur village of Morbi district in Gujarat, which has been battling incessant rains and floods.

The exemplary bravery of the soldier was filmed on cam and a video of the same was released by news agency ANI.

In the video, the area is completely flooded with no piece of land in sight. Tress are submerged and people can be seen struggling in waist deep water.

GujaratGujarat floodsFloods
