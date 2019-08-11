Watch: Brave constable Pruthviraj Jadeja carries two children on shoulders for 1.5 km in flood-hit Gujarat village

In a rare display of humanity and bravery, a constable of Gujarat Police carried two children on his shoulders and rescued them in floods. The constable, Pruthviraj Jadeja, carried the children on his shoulders for more than 1.5 kilometre, battling strong stream of water.

#WATCH Pruthviraj Jadeja, a Gujarat police constable carried two children on his shoulders for over 1.5 km in flood waters in Kalyanpar village of Morbi district, to safety. (10.08) #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/2VjDLMbung — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019

It happened in Kalyanpur village of Morbi district in Gujarat, which has been battling incessant rains and floods.

The exemplary bravery of the soldier was filmed on cam and a video of the same was released by news agency ANI.

In the video, the area is completely flooded with no piece of land in sight. Tress are submerged and people can be seen struggling in waist deep water.