Road accident

Watch: Car carrying 5 people loses balance in bid to avoid accident, falls into river in Madhya Pradesh's Orcha

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

New Delhi: A car carrying five people, including a child, fell into a river in Orchha town of Niwari district in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The accident occurred when the car was trying to avoid collision with an autorickshaw coming from the opposite side. 

The incident was captured by a CCTV, a video of which was shared by news agency ANI. The footage shows the passengers trying to get out of the car as it started sinking. They took out the child from the car first and threw him near the bridge to save him. However, the people standing on the bridge could not get hold of the child and thus he fell into the river again. 

Watch the footage here:

A man later jumped into the river to save the child and all the other occupants of the car were also later rescued by the people present the accident site. They were rushed to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. 

The autorickshaw driver fled the spot after the accident.

(With ANI inputs)

