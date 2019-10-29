Watch: Car carrying 5 people loses balance in bid to avoid accident, falls into river in Madhya Pradesh's Orcha

New Delhi: A car carrying five people, including a child, fell into a river in Orchha town of Niwari district in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The accident occurred when the car was trying to avoid collision with an autorickshaw coming from the opposite side.

The incident was captured by a CCTV, a video of which was shared by news agency ANI. The footage shows the passengers trying to get out of the car as it started sinking. They took out the child from the car first and threw him near the bridge to save him. However, the people standing on the bridge could not get hold of the child and thus he fell into the river again.

Watch the footage here:

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A car carrying 5 people lost its balance, while trying to avoid hitting an autorickshaw, and fell into a river in Orchha town of Niwari district today. All the five occupants of the car were later rescued and sent to a hospital. (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/TF8uTDBmWG — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019

A man later jumped into the river to save the child and all the other occupants of the car were also later rescued by the people present the accident site. They were rushed to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The autorickshaw driver fled the spot after the accident.

(With ANI inputs)