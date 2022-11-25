Watch: Delhi constable nabs fleeing chain snatcher risking his life, wins hearts

New Delhi: Chain snatching cases are a major cause of worry for citizens, mostly women. Snatching cases are reported every day in different cities across the country including the capital Delhi. Given the amount and frequency of such crimes, snatchers get away in most cases. A video of a Delhi cop catching a fleeing chain snatcher is going viral on social media. In the viral video, Delhi Police constable Satyendra hatched a snatcher who was fleeing after stealing a woman's necklace. The constable's brave act is being applauded across social media. The video is from the Dairy Shah police station area. Constable Satyendra's heroic act that led to the arrest of the snatcher helped the Delhi Police in solving 11 pending cases.

The Delhi Police's official twitter account shared the video on Friday.

The english transaltion of the hindi tweet reads, "Irrespective of his life, constable Satyendra of Shahbad Dairy police station arrested a snatcher. With the arrest of this snatcher, 11 cases were solved. Legal proceedings are on."