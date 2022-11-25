topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DELHI CONSTABLE VIRAL VIDEO

Watch: Delhi constable nabs fleeing chain snatcher risking his life, wins hearts

A video of a Delhi cop catching a fleeing chain snatcher is going viral on social media. In the viral video, Delhi Police constable Satyendra hatched a snatcher who was fleeing after stealing a woman's necklace.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 05:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Delhi constable nabs fleeing chain snatcher risking his life, wins hearts

New Delhi: Chain snatching cases are a major cause of worry for citizens, mostly women. Snatching cases are reported every day in different cities across the country including the capital Delhi. Given the amount and frequency of such crimes, snatchers get away in most cases. A video of a Delhi cop catching a fleeing chain snatcher is going viral on social media. In the viral video, Delhi Police constable Satyendra hatched a snatcher who was fleeing after stealing a woman's necklace. The constable's brave act is being applauded across social media. The video is from the Dairy Shah police station area. Constable Satyendra's heroic act that led to the arrest of the snatcher helped the Delhi Police in solving 11 pending cases.

The Delhi Police's official twitter account shared the video on Friday.

Also Read: Mumbai police pose as delivery boys to nab chain-snatchers

The english transaltion of the hindi tweet reads, "Irrespective of his life, constable Satyendra of Shahbad Dairy police station arrested a snatcher. With the arrest of this snatcher, 11 cases were solved. Legal proceedings are on."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?
DNA Video
DNA : Only 'couple entry' in Jama Masjid?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Watch 'New York Dreams' of this Gujrati Village!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the conspiracy of terrorist infiltration in winters
DNA Video
DNA: When the first female president was elected in Liberia in 2005
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of NASA's 'Deep Space' mission
DNA Video
DNA: A village in Gujarat where everyone wants to go to America