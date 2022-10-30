WATCH: Devotees gather in Kalindi Ghat in Delhi, offer prayers on Chhath Puja

New Delhi: The third day of Chhath puja, also known as “Sandhya Arghya” is being celebrated today. Thousands of people of Delhi have been gathered today's evening (Sunday, October 30, 2022) at national capital’s Kalindi Kunj Ghat to offer prayers and take a holy dip to the setting sun. As a part of the ritual, the fasting people gathered in ghats to offer Arghya to the setting Sun for the prosperity of their families.

#WATCH | Delhi: Huge crowd of devotees gather at the national capital's Kalindi Kunj ghat to offer prayers on #ChhathPooja pic.twitter.com/2Xy42xqlEe October 30, 2022

This year, Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took extra measures for the Chhath Puja devotees and prepared 1,100 locations across the city where the Chhath Puja could be offered. Furthermore, the Delhi government had also allocated 25 crores for the formation of ghats and to provide better amenities for devotees. To provide better facilities to the devotees, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena urged CM Kejriwal to ensure cleanliness at the Chhath Puja Ghats before, during and after the religious ceremony.

Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival that is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh in India and Nepal. Also referred to as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Mahaparv, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar and Dala Chhath, the four-day-long festival is dedicated to the deity Surya and Shashthi Devi.

A full-day fast without water is observed on the third main day of Chhath Puja. The main ritual of the day is to offer Arghya to the setting Sun. On the fourth and final day of Chhath, Dusri Arghya is given to the rising Sun and it is known as Usha Arghya. The 36 hours long fast is broken after giving Arghya to the Sun.