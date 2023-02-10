WATCH: 'EK Akela Kitno Pe Bhari': NDA MPs Shout 'Modi, Modi' as PM Narendra Modi Slays Opposition in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a fiercest attack on the Congress-led opposition which has been targeting him and roared that "one person is proving too much for so many" while replying to the debate on President’s address in Rajya Sabha. During his speech, a visibly aggressive Prime Minister warned the Opposition that the “more muck is thrown at him, the more the BJP’s symbol lotus blooms after every election in the country.’’

PM Modi’s stinging attack on the Opposition saw the ruling side lawmakers rising from their seats and shouting “Modi, Modi” in the Upper House an thumping the desk extending their support to the leader. The PM then thanked them for their support and continued his speech during which he took potshots at the Nehru-Gandhi family, saying he had read that over 600 schemes were named after its members and asked why people from their generation don't keep Nehru as their surname and what was the "fear and shame".

WATCH: NDA MPs Shoutting 'Modi-Modi' In Rajya Sabha

With opposition parties accusing the Centre of politics against non-BJP state governments, PM Modi said that it was the Congress that had rampantly misused Article 356 and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had used it 50 times to oust non-Congress governments.

He also targeted Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who had made several accusations against the government on the Hindenburg-Adani row, and said that he was complaining about defeat when people of his constituency had voted him out after getting the benefit of central schemes.

The Prime Minister accused Congress of tokenism, vote-bank politics and not being interested in finding permanent solutions to problems. With some opposition parties promising the return to the old pension scheme and making some other promises, PM Modi cautioned states against fiscal indiscipline, reminding them how some countries were going through severe financial distress.

He said the government has set the target to achieve saturation levels in all schemes to benefit everyone during Amrit Kaal.PM Modi said the government`s aim is to provide permanent solutions for the problems faced by the citizens and empower them."We understand the importance of infrastructure, scale and speed for building a modern India," he said.

PM Modi, who was repeatedly cheered by BJP members, said that the country is made from the common man`s sweat and courage and is not "any family`s property"."Some people will have to understand that this centuries-old country is a country made from the common man`s sweat and courage. This country is not any family`s property. We named the Khel Ratna award after Major Dhyan Chand. We named the islands in Andaman after Netaji. We are proud. There are some who do not leave an opportunity to demean the Army, we named islands after the recipients of Param Vir Chakra. This is our dedication. You have problems with it which is visible," he said.

Taking a dig at opposition members over their allegations concerning unemployment, PM Modi said that those who do not understand the difference between job and employment were seeking to give lectures. "Employment was also discussed here. I am surprised that those who claim to have been in public life for the longest time do not know that there is a difference between a job and employment. Those who do not understand the difference preach to us. Attempts are being made to spread falsehood by talking about half-baked things to create new narratives," PM Modi said.

However, the Opposition members kept raising slogans during PM Modi`s speech over their demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row.

(With Agency Inputs)