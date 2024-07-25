Engineer Jumps Off Atal Setu In Mumbai Amid Financial Struggles

A 38-year-old engineer, identified as K. Shriniwas, tragically leaped off the Atal Setu trans-harbour bridge in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, reportedly overwhelmed by financial difficulties. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m., after Shriniwas parked his vehicle on the Nhava Sheva end of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.

Shriniwas left his home last night around 11 p.m. According to authorities cited by PTI, he was a resident of Dombivli. Shriniwas had contacted his wife and four-year-old daughter shortly before taking this drastic step.

His family said that he was grappling with significant financial strain. According to the police, Shriniwas had previously attempted suicide by consuming a floor cleaner while working in Kuwait in 2023.

A CCTV video capturing the tragic moment is rapidly circulating on social media. The footage shows K. Shriniwas driving his car before abruptly stopping on the bridge near the boundary. He is then seen exiting the vehicle, climbing over the boundary, and jumping into the river below.

The Navi Mumbai Police have launched an extensive search operation, involving Atal Setu rescue teams, coastal police, and local fishermen. Despite these efforts, Shriniwas remains unaccounted for as of late evening.