WATCH: Ex-Pakistan Opener Saeed Anwar Attacks PM Narendra Modi, Calls Him 'Shaitan'

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Cricket captain Saeed Anwar has made a stinging attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for stopping his speech during ‘Azaan’ (call to prayer) and described him as a devil (Shaitan). The former Pakistani cricketer has also slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah who also briefly halted his speech out of respect for ‘Azaan’ while addressing an election rally recently.

A video has been shared by a verified Twitter handle Pakistan Untold which shows Anwar delivering a sermon before a huge gathering at an unknown location and taking a swipe at PM Modi and Shah for their past gestures of stopping their speech which coincided with Azaan.

In the video, Anwar can be heard saying, "It doesn't matter how many times you stop your speech for Azan, you will remain a Satan-possessed Hindu."

(Zee News can't independently verify the authenticity of the video shared by the Twitter handle)

BTW this Mullah is ex Pak cricket captain Saeed Anwar who Indian Hindus hosted countless times. Imagine the hate in commoners. pic.twitter.com/tRhdSQ2HJL March 5, 2023

The tweet, which comes at a time when Pakistan has been grappling with a serious economic crisis and acute food shortage, has evoked sharp reactions from Twitter users, who have slammed the former Pakistani cricketer for insulting PM Modi – a democratically elected leader.

PM Narendra Modi, who had earlier refused to wear a skull cap offered by some Muslim leaders, had paused his speech after hearing the call for ‘Azaan’ from a nearby mosque while addressing a rally in Gujarat.

Similarly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also briefly stopped his speech during a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district as 'Azaan' or Muslim call to prayer was going on at a nearby mosque last year.

Both PM Modi and Shah were hailed by the public, attracting a huge round of applause and chanting of slogans for stopping their speech after hearing the Muslim call for prayer.

Saeed Anwar, a prolific left-handed batsman, is a retired former Pakistani captain for Tests and ODIs. An opening batsman and occasional slow left arm orthodox bowler, Anwar played international cricket between 1989 and 2003.