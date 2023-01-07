topStoriesenglish
LEOPARD IN ALIGARH

Watch: Leopard enters house in UP's Aligarh, rescued

A leopard entered the house of a local resident in Aligarh's Jawan village. It was rescued by the forest department by cordoning the entire area.

Aligarh: A leopard that entered a house in the Jawan village of Aligarh was safely rescued by forest officials on Saturday. Earlier today, the feline entered the house of a local resident named Prem Kumar. The leaopard was rescued by the Aligarh forest department by cordoning the entire area. "We were informed that a Leopard had entered the house of a local resident named Prem Kumar. The rescue team of Aligarh Forest Department reached the spot & cordoned off the area," news agency ANI quoted Diwakar Vashisht DFO-Aligarh as saying. "We also learned that 3 people from the family were trapped inside but are safe now. Teams of SOS Agra have also arrived for the rescue operation & Etawah Lion Safari will also join soon," the DFO added.

"The leopard is around 3-3.5 years old and weighs approx 60 kg. A team from Forest dept & 2 teams of doctors from Etawah Lion Safari and Wildlife SOS. The animal had caused a minor scratch to a child today morning who is doing well now," Aditi Sharma, Conservator of Forest Aligarh said.

Talking to news agency ANI, resident Sunita said, "Leopard entered my house around 9.45am;tried to attack me but I immediately went into the kitchen and locked myself there. I was really scared. It has damaged lights, inverter and water motor in the room it remained."

