Watch: Ghaziabad youths dance on car roof, police nab them, send challan home

New Delhi: The Ghaziabad Traffic Police arrested five people and fined a car owner Rs 20,000 after a video of two youths dancing on the roof of the vehicle went viral.

Taking congnisance of the incident, the Ghaziabad Traffic Police slapped a challan of Rs 20,000 against the owner of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga visible in the video. The incident occurred on Friday (April 1) night in Sector 13 of the industrial area in Ghaziabad on Bulandshahr Road, as per the copy of the e-challan shared by Ghaziabad Traffic Police on Twitter.

The 33-second clip that caught the attention of the Ghaziabad Traffic Police shows two men dancing on the roof of a car as vehicles can be seen passing by. Two men sitting inside then get out of the car to record video of the men dancing on its roof. The men standing on the roof then get down and sit inside the car. The number plate of the car could also be seen in the clip. A man's voice can be heard in the video who was apparently making the video of these men from the other side of the road.

गाज़ियाबाद में युवकों को गाड़ी की छत पर नाचना पड़ा भारी वायरल वीडियो संज्ञान में आने के बाद पुलिस ने काटा 20000 का चालान और 5 को गिरफ्तार किया गया pic.twitter.com/GmUhlZSgfb — prateek kaushik (@ImprateeKaushik) April 2, 2022

As the video went viral on social media, the Ghaziabad Traffic Police took note of the incident. Replying to a user’s tweet, the traffic police shared a copy of the challan and wrote, “Taking cognizance of the complaint received on Twitter, a total challan of ₹ 20,000 was slapped against the said vehicle owner for violating traffic rules.”

श्रीमान जी ट्वीटर पर प्राप्त शिकायत का संज्ञान लेते हुए उक्त वाहन स्वामी के विरुद्ध यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर कुल 20000 रू0 की चालानी कार्यवाही की गई। pic.twitter.com/CHyJRemWaE — Gzb Traffic police (@Gzbtrafficpol) April 1, 2022

The challan mentions 8 pm as the time of the incident. Further legal action has been initiated in the matter.

Live TV