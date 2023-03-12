Watch: Groom Plays Voice Note From Shah Rukh Khan At Wedding, Netizens Are Stunned

New Delhi: A wedding is a special day for any couple, and it becomes even more memorable when friends and family come together to create beautiful memories. But one groom took things to the next level when he surprised his bride with a special gift that left everyone in awe.

The video from February, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the groom playing a voice note from none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his bride before his dance performance. In the clip, we see a smartphone with a picture of the 'Badshah of Bollywood' from his latest film 'Pathaan' on the screen and the text "SRK Calling".

The voice note begins with the actor greeting the couple, "Hi Kinnari, Hi Sanjeet. This is Shah Rukh. Wishing you a very very happy wedding and have a great time together for the rest of your lives. Wishing your family of both sides, give them my love. And Inshallah you guys will be very very happy. Lots of love to you and once again a very happy wedding."

The crowd can be heard cheering and hooting as the groom proceeds to perform a beautiful dance to the classic Bollywood song "Ruk Ja O Dil Diwane" from the movie 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge'. The video, which was shared by destination wedding planners The Crimson Circle, has received over 67,000 likes on Instagram.

The caption of the video perfectly captures the moment, "You know he is the man of your dreams when he knows your true love is SRK." This heartwarming gesture by the groom not only left his bride in tears but also won the hearts of millions of people online.

The video has been shared on multiple social media platforms and has become a hot topic of discussion among Bollywood fans worldwide. Netizens have been showering the couple with love and blessings for their beautiful journey ahead.