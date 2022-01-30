Watch: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's surprise check at govt offices

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid a surprise inspection visit to the offices of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Office (GMDA) in the late hours of Saturday (January 29)

Images released by news agency ANI shows the BJP leader inspecting the official site and interacting with the Municipal corporation employees.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visits the offices of Gurugram Municipal Corporation & Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, for a surprise inspection pic.twitter.com/WJDHSThL6B — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

As per IANS, the CM went to the control room of the MCG and inquired about the sweeping machine and the employees deployed for cleanliness in the city at night During his visit.

He also examined the duty roster.

"At the MCG office, he asked the staff present in the control room how many employees should be on duty at this time, how many sweeping machines are installed, and how they are being monitored," said an official.

An MCG employee informed the CM that 13 machines are running for cleanliness in Gurugram city and road cleaning work starts at 10 p.m.

Khattar also spoke to the MCG Commissioner over the phone and inquired about cleanliness and duty roster.

After visiting the MCG office, the CM went to the GMDA office in Sector 44 here.

At the GMDA office, Khattar inspected the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and collected information about the operations of the command centre from the employees.

"Around 200 CCTV cameras are under the command of the centre, which detected 32 theft vehicles on Saturday itself. Soon face-recognition facilities of suspicious persons will be started in this command centre," Khattar told reporters.

