Watch: How Indian Army trains its soldiers into a 'hunting pack'

The Indian Army on Wednesday shared a video of the 'hunting pack' of the 26th Battalion of the Punjab Regiment. The video shows how the lethal foot soldiers the the unimaginable obstacles and are the first line of attack. "#LethalFootSoldiers First in the line of attack and last men to leave the battlefield. Watch to see the #tactics taught to a #modern day #soldier," the Indian Army shared the video on Instagram.

Punjab Regiment is one of the oldest Infantry Regiments of the sub continent. While they have had a major presence pre Independence too, but in the post Independence era, the 2nd Battalion and the 1st Battalion left the Regiment in 1951 and 1952 to become the 1st Battalion The Brigade of Guards and 1st Battalion The Parachute Regiment respectively.

On the integration in 1951 of the Indian state forces to the Indian Army the Jind Infantry from the Jind State, the Nabha Akal Infantry from Nabha State and the 1st and 2nd Battalions of the Patiala State joined the Regiment. In 1954, their designation changed. All these Battalions had taken active part in operations and had glorious past. In 1967 the Motto of the Regiment was changed from ‘Khushki-wa-Tari’ to Sthal-wa-Jal’. Before the onset of the 1971 war, 7 PUNJAB was equipped with APC SKOT. It became a MECH unit in 1982. On 04 Nov 1997, INS RANJIT also joined the folds of the Punjab Regiment.

From 1961 to 1987, twelve new Punjab Battalions were raised. Consequent to the raising of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), four RR Battalions were affliated to the Punjab Regiment. The Punjab Regiment has also three TA Battalions. Currently, the Punjab Regiment has 18 Regular Battalions, four RR Battalions and three TA Battalions as part of the Galley family.