Watch how rioters lynched Head Constable Ratan Lal, tried to kill DCP Amit Sharma and ACP Anuj during Delhi violence

Delhi violence

New Delhi: As Delhi recovers from the violence that shook the nation, a video has surfaced which shows rioters attacking the police. In this video, the rioters are seen beating up a group of police officers with stones. 

It is alleged that a head constable with the Delhi Police Ratan Lal, who had died of grievous head injuries, is a part of this troop. Also, DCP of Shahdara Amit Sharma and ACP of Gokulpuri Anuj were seriously injured in this attack.

An official of the Intelligence Bureau Ankit Sharma too was killed in riot-hit Chand Bagh locality which was one of the worst affected areas during the violence.  

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kapil Mishra tweeted: " See how Constable Ratanlal was killed, surrounded by stones... The same mob tried to assassinate DCP Amit Sharma... Look at these women and see their bestiality... These are the women and men who performed anti-CAA in Chand Bagh"

On February 24, clashes erupted between two groups, people who were in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and others opposing it. While the police were called in to bring the situation under control, the people turned against the officers and some were severely injured in the ensuing violence. 

As many as 48 people were killed and more than 250 were injured in these clashes. About 92 houses, 57 shops, 500 vehicles, 6 godowns, 2 schools, 4 factories and 4 religious places were burnt down during the riots. The Delhi Chamber of Commerce has projected that the initial loss caused by the violence is nearly Rs 25,000 crore.

