Watch: IAF mobile game teaser featuring Abhinandan Varthaman and Balakot airstrike

The Indian Air Force has announced the launch of IAF mobile game with a teaser depicting the might of the force. The teaser of the flight simulator mobile game, for Android and iOS platforms, was launched on the official handle of the IAF on microblogging site Twitter.

The teaser begins with the view of an aircraft similar of Russia-made MIG 21. And alongside the aircraft, a fighter pilot can be seen who resembles Abhinandan Varthaman, a wing commander of the Indian Air Force who was held captive briefly post the Balakot airstrike. The gunslinger moustache of the character in the game resembles that of Abhinandan.

The game titled 'Indian Air Force: A cut above' will be launched on July 31 and will initially be in a single-player format. The tweet by the IAF announced that a multiple player version will also be launched soon.

Launch of #IAF #MobileGame : Android / iOS version of IAF developed Mobile Game (Single Player) will be launched on 31 Jul 19. Download on your Android / iOS mobile phone & cherish the thrilling flying experience. The multiplayer version will soon follow. The Teaser of the game… pic.twitter.com/yhfOrOZxWV — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 20, 2019

The teaser of the game further showcases various fighter jets and choppers that add to the might of the Indian Air Force.

It also makes a veiled reference to the Balakot airstrike, which was carried out by the IAF using Mirage 2000 after Pakistan-based terrorists targeted a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama killing at least 40 personnel. “I fly deep into enemy territory and strike fear in the heart of my enemies,” says the text in the video.

The tone of the game is set by the text message in the teaser – “I am an air warrior, proud, dependable and fearless. And in every act and deed I put the honor and security of my motherland first. I fly deep into enemy territory and strike fear in the heart of my enemies. Now is your chance pilot to become the air warrior. Do your duty and accomplish the mission. Lord over the skies, climb atop the mountains, fly the most advanced machines in the world and touch the sky with glory. Be an air warrior”.