Watch: IAF shares video of air-to-air refueling by Su-30MKI fighter jet from IL-78 FRA

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday shared a video showing glimpses of a refuelling exercise held midair between Su-30MKI fighter aircraft and IL-78 FRA aircraft.

The exercise was a part of the ''Garuda'' exercise currently being held from Air Force Base Mont-De-Marsan in France from July 1 to July 14.

#ExGaruda2019 : Glimpses of Air-to-Air refueling by Su-30MKI fighter aircraft from IL-78 FRA aircraft. Gp Capt Antil says "Air-to-Air refueling is not an easy task. Pilots need to get their speeds right, get in correct formation and synchronise with the refueler". pic.twitter.com/CvrC8jwhJy — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 7, 2019

The exercise is a joint operation held between an IAF contingent and France Air Force.

On the refuelling exercise, Group Captain Antil said, "Air-to-Air refuelling is not an easy task. Pilots need to get their speeds right, get in correct formation and synchronise with the refueler."

The 'Garuda-VI' exercise has been termed as one of the biggest air exercises that is being planned between the two Air Forces.

Earlier, the IAF posted a video with the message highlighting the preparations of IAF contingent for Ex Garuda 2019. The video showed the professionalism of IAF's air warriors and the efforts they put in before starting any task in order to achieve success.



#ExGaruda2019 : Safety procedures form an integral part for safe conduct of flying operations.

Fire Safety & Medical team of AF Base Mont-De-Marsan visited IAF contingent & practised safety drills in Su-30MKI aircraft.

IAF & FAF are all set for safe flying Ops.@Armee_de_lair pic.twitter.com/4UGL3J2Gox — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 29, 2019

Before the flying operations commenced, the IAF, in a statement, said that the exercise is being held to enhance the understanding of interoperability during mutual operations between the two Air Forces and provide an opportunity to learn from the best practices of each other.

While the IAF contingent comprises of 120 air warriors and four Sukhoi 30 MKI along with an IL-78 flight refuelling aircraft, French Air Force units comprise the likes of Rafale, Alpha Jet, Mirage 2000, C135, E3F, C130, and Casa.

Earlier in June 2014, 'Garuda V', was held in India at the Jodhpur Air Force Station.