Watch: Indian Air Force gets new officers at Combined Graduation Parade of Air Force Academy, Dundigal

New Delhi: Chief of Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria is currently at Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, to confer the 'President's Commission' to 136 graduating trainees. He is the chief guest and reviewing officer at the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) Autumn Term-2019.

The Graduation Parade marks the successful completion of pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets of the Indian Air Force. At the ceremony, Flight Cadets who have successfully completing Flying and Navigation training will be presented with 'wings' and 'brevets'. The IAF chief will also be awarding 'wings' to officers of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard on successful completion of their training.

The Graduation Parade is being streamed live on the Facebook page of the IAF. Watch the ceremony here:

The cadets will be commissioned into various branches of the IAF on completion of the rigorous and demanding training.

152 cadets graduated in June 2019 from AFA. The parade was reviewed by former Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa.