WATCH: 'Jahan Milenge Bittu-Sona, Tod Denge Kona Kona': Shiv Sena warns couples celebrating Valentine's Day

BHOPAL: Days after mocking the Centre over its appeal to hug the cow on Valentine’s Day, the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena has now warned couples planning to celebrate Valentine's Day on February 14. A video posted on the micro-blogging platform Twitter shows a group of Shiv Sena workers armed with lathis (sticks) and warning people against celebrating Valentine’s Day.

In the viral video, they can be seen shouting, "Jahan Milenge Bittu-Sona, Tod Denge Kona Kona (Wherever they will find Bittu-Sona, they will break every part of them". In the video, the saffron-clad Shiv Sena workers can also be seen oiling and worshiping their lathis and pledging to teach a lesson to couples found celebrating Valentine's Day on Wednesday.

The video is being shared on Twitter and has been re-tweeted several times.

Shiv Sena has issued this warning for people in Madhya Pradesh where it is known to have issued such threats in past too. Several right-wing outfits believe that St Valentine's Day is a festival of western countries and need not be followed here in India.

Activists of these outfits in the past visited different places in their respective cities including parks etc and confronted couples celebrating Valentine's Day. Every year, they issue warnings to pubs and restaurants which organize any such event on Valentine's Day.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) had earlier mocked the 'Cow Hug Day' initiative for Valentine's Day on February 14 and took a swipe at Narendra Modi claiming billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani was a "holy cow" for the Prime Minister. Mocking the BJP government at the Centre, Shiv Sena said in an editorial in Saamana, "Adani is the big bull of the stock market, but for Modi, he is a holy cow," adding the PM had embraced the "big bull" and was not ready to loosen the grip.

The Animal Welfare Board of India had earlier issued an advisory urging people to celebrate Valentine's Day as 'Cow Hug Day' to spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness." However, the appeal was withdrawn after the move met resistance from several quarters and also led to a meme fest on Twitter ridiculing it.