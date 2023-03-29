Watch: Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar Seen Showering Rs 500 Notes In Roadshow; BJP Reacts

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress chairman DK Shivakumar was seen showering currency notes on people during a roadshow on Tuesday. DK Shivakumar was caught in a video flinging 500 notes off the rooftop of a bus while campaigning at Bevinahalli, Mandya district. In the run-up to the Karnataka election, DK Shivakumar was on a Congress "Praja Dhwani Yatra."

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar was seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes on the artists near Bevinahalli in Mandya district during the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ organized by Congress in Srirangapatna. (28.03) pic.twitter.com/aF2Lf0pksi — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

“Then Ramesh Kumar said that we got four generations from Congress. Today the same Congress president @DKShivakumar who is throwing money at the treasonous campaign will understand,” as per a tweet by BJP Karnataka.

DK Shivakumar, who is seen as the Congress's chief minister candidate, is campaigning extensively in Mandya, which is said to be a stronghold of the powerful Vokkaliga community.

The Congress politician, a Vokkaliga, is aiming to expand the party's support base in Mandya, which is considered a Janata Dal (Secular) stronghold. The JDS won seven seats in the district in the 2018 election.

The Congress has released its first list of 124 candidates for the 224-member legislature. In the current Karnataka assembly, the BJP has 121 seats. The Congress has 70 seats, whereas the JDS has 30. After the BJP failed to secure a majority, Congress and the JDS established a government in 2018.

After the Congress and JDS resigned in massive numbers, the BJP formed a government with the help of rebel MLAs, many of whom were later appointed ministers.

According to the media reports, DK Shivakumar said that "Congress is ready for elections, we want this (BJP) government to be dismissed. The sooner this government is dismissed, the better it is for the state and country. This election will be development-oriented and for a corruption-free state and country."

According to the media report, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit out at Congress, accusing the party of resorting to different tactics to garner votes. Slamming Shivakumar, Bommai said, “He (DK Shivakumar) does everything and blatantly uses all kinds of power. Congress thinks that the people (of Karnataka) are beggars but the people will teach them. People are the real owners.”