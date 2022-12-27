WATCH: Leopard jumps over fence, injures 13 in Assam's Jorhat
In a horrifying incident from Assam's Jorhat, a leopard injured 13 people including three forest officers.
Jorhat (Assam): Leopard attacks on humans have become a common sight in different states of India. The degradation in forest cover has forced these wild big cats to roam in human settlements, often leading to man-animal conflicts. In a horrifying incident from Assam's Jorhat, a leopard attacked 13 people including three forest officers.
In a viral video, the leopard can be seen jumping over a house fence and attacking a car. It can be seen being chased on city roads by a vehicle. The video is from Monday (26 December).
"All injured persons were immediately admitted to a local hospital. All the injured persons are out of danger," news agency ANI quoted Jorhat SP Mohan Lal as saying.
#WATCH | Assam: 13 persons including three forest staff were injured after being attacked by a leopard in Jorhat. All injured persons were immediately admitted to a local hospital. All the injured persons are out of danger: Mohan Lal Meena, SP, Jorhat (26.12) pic.twitter.com/TQ92Z248NR — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022
