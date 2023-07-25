WATCH: London Girl Claims 'Everything Is Fixed In Divya Darbar', Baba Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Takes Out Her Scroll And...'

NEW DELHI/LONDON: Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, who is popularly known as the Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, faced an uncomfortable situation in Leicester, United Kingdom when a girl alleged that “everything is fixed'' in the godman’s ‘Divya Darbar’ (divine court). The Indian girl, who is settled in the United Kingdom, claimed that Baba Bageshwar plays some kind of tricks and knows things beforehand. The girl also claimed that she has come to Baba Bageshwar’s ''Divya Darbar'' after consulting her close friend.

She admitted that her friend and her mother have deep faith in Baba Bageshwar, and that’s why she has come to his divine court in Leicester. However, she wondered how is it possible for an ordinary human being to know what’s in the mind of another person.

Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri then told the girl about the conversation she just had with her friend over the phone. Revealing her well-kept secret, Baba Bageshwar then told her that she wanted to marry the person with whom she came to the court.



Baba Bageshwar then revealed that the girl was once cheated in love and that she is still looking for a suitable life partner. The Bageshwar Dham Sarkar then took out her scroll and assured the girl that her boyfriend would be a perfect choice for her and that she should marry him.

The girl, after hearing all that, said, "Now I am fully convinced that what you have is something different. People sometimes become selfish and think about themselves, but you certainly have some divine power.’’

It may be noted that Baba Bageshwar is currently holding his Divya Darbar in London.

Who Is Baba Bageshwar?

For the uninitiated, Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri or Baba Bageshwar is the chief priest of Bageshwar Dham in Garha village of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district. He holds a ‘divya durbar’ and writes scrolls that are said to reveal a person's past and desires.

He is an eligible bachelor and has lakhs of followers online and offline. Millions of supporters of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar believe that he has divine powers and that he can heal the sick, cure people possessed by ghosts and help people tide over business and financial problems.

The 26-year-old chief priest of the Bageshwar Dham temple dons colourful clothes, and sports beautiful hats similar to those worn by 18th-Century Peshwa rulers of Maharashtra. Several powerful government ministers, politicians and celebrities are among his followers. A TV and social media sensation, Baba Bageshwar has a massive following on social platforms. He has nearly 3.4 million followers on Facebook, 3.9 million YouTube subscribers, 300,000 followers on Instagram and 72,000 on Twitter.

Some of his most popular videos have been watched between three and 10 million times. The godman shot into the national limelight in January, after a well-known rationalist questioned his claims that he had healing powers and could read people's minds.