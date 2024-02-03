Watch: Maharashtra BJP MLA Opens Fire At Sena-Shinde MLA Inside Police Station; Arrested

In a bizarre incident, a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Maharashtra opened fire at Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction leader and MLA Mahesh Gaikwad at the Hill Line Police Station in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra last night. In a CCTV footage, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad can be seen firing at Mahesh Gaikwad and his supporters who were injured in the incident. Since last year, both Gaikwads have been in a tug of war over the Kalyan East Legislative Assembly's candidature. Both leave no opportunity to target each other, and the firing incident has been suspected to be out of enmity between the two.

Shiv Sena MLA Mahesh Gaikwad has been badly injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at Thane's Jupiter Hospital. "Mahesh Gaikwad and Ganpat Gaikwad had differences about something, and they came to the police station to make a complaint. At that time, they talked, and Ganpat Gaikwad fired at Mahesh Gaikwad and his people. Two people have been injured in this. An investigation is underway," said Sudhakar Pathare, DCP.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey took on the '3-engine government' and said that "This firing has taken place inside the police station. The one who opened fire was BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, and the one who was shot at was Shiv Sena Shinde Faction leader Mahesh Gaikwad. It is unfortunate that an MLA who needs to work for the welfare of lakhs of people is shooting people. In the 3-engine government, leaders of two parties are fighting and trying to kill each other."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut called for Chief Minister Ekhnath Shinde's resignation. "Ganpat Gaikwad is an MLA from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has been the MLA for the last three times. The question is not on welfare but on the capability of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The firing incident took place in the hometown of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the MLA openly says that Shinde forced him to shoot. The Chief Minister should resign," Raut said.