Watch: Man snatches Himanta Biswa Sarma's Mic during Hyderabad event, says 'won't tolerate derogatory remarks against...'

Hyderabad: A man tried to confront Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday by dismantling the mic installed on the stage at a rally in Hyderabad. However, the people on the stage quickly overpowered the man. Vyas was then taken into preventive custody by Hyderabad Police. Nand Kishore Vyas, who tried to confront Sarma at a Ganeshotsav programme in Hyderabad said that no derogatory remarks against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be tolerated. "He can have Ganesh darshan and give a speech but when he used derogatory language for the Chief Minister, we could not tolerate it. If someone says something wrong about our Chief Minister, it will not be tolerated," he told media persons.

#WATCH | Telangana: A man tried to confront Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mike on a stage at a rally in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/HFX0RqVEd8 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

Sarma is on a visit to Hyderabad to participate in various programmes including Ganesh immersion Shobhayatra. Following the incident, the Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly Numal Momin demanded a probe over the matter. He also sought Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao`s apology over the matter. "Today`s event is a complete failure of the Telangana government. I demand fair inquiry into it. Telangana Chief Minister KCR should apologize to the people of Assam for this incident," Momin told ANI.

Also Read: ‘Telangana CM, TRS taking instructions from…’: BJP attacks KCR over 'National Integration Day'

Blaming TRS for the ruckus, Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash said the party was disturbed by the growing popularity of the BJP in the state. "A TRS activist grabbed the mike so CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will not be able to address the gathering. This shows how the TRS party is becoming intolerant by the growing popularity of the BJP in their state," NV Subhash told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, the Assam CM paid a visit to the Mahalaxmi temple in the city. Meanwhile, Sarma hit out at Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief has only been involved in dynasty politics.