Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2788086https://zeenews.india.com/india/watch-modi-in-singapore-pm-tries-his-hands-on-dhol-meets-indian-diaspora-2788086.html
NewsIndia
PM MODI SINGAPORE VISIT

Watch - Modi In Singapore: PM Tries His Hands On Dhol, Meets Indian Diaspora

PM Modi's Singapore visit excited the Indian diaspora; he played the dhol and said that this visit aimed to strengthen the India-Singapore ties.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 04:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch - Modi In Singapore: PM Tries His Hands On Dhol, Meets Indian Diaspora

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Singapore on Wednesday and received an enthusiastic welcome. Modi highlighted that this meeting aimed to boost the friendship and closer cultural ties between India and Singapore.

Prime Minister received a from members of the Indian diaspora as he arrived at a hotel in Singapore today. He even tried his hand at playing a 'dhol' as the crowd performed to welcome him outside the hotel.

 

 

PM Modi shared a post on the microblogging site X and said that this meeting aims for close cultural ties.

"Landed in Singapore. Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India's reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti make our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties." the post read.

The Indian diaspora in Singapore expressed their excitement over PM Modi's arrival, calling it a "dream come true" moment. Some enthusiasts even woke up at 5 a.m. just to catch a glimpse of him.

"We all woke up today at 5 am with full excitement and made this banner for PM Modi. Because of him, India's image has improved drastically." Indian students in Singapore told to ANI.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why was Madhabi taking money from ICICI Bank? alleges congress
DNA Video
DNA: Debate erupts again on the greatness of Akbar and Maharana Pratap
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf land was not given by BJP, RSS - Owaisi
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims Population increasing rapidly in Uttarakhand?
DNA Video
DNA: ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan After Hours of Raids
DNA Video
DNA: CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandeep Ghosh
assam government decision
DNA: Is Himanta Biswa planning something big?
DNA Video
DNA: Entry of Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu Kashmir Elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Putin to be arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: Emotional video of friendship between kidnapper and child goes viral