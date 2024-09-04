Watch - Modi In Singapore: PM Tries His Hands On Dhol, Meets Indian Diaspora

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Singapore on Wednesday and received an enthusiastic welcome. Modi highlighted that this meeting aimed to boost the friendship and closer cultural ties between India and Singapore.

Prime Minister received a from members of the Indian diaspora as he arrived at a hotel in Singapore today. He even tried his hand at playing a 'dhol' as the crowd performed to welcome him outside the hotel.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries his hands on a dhol. Members of the Indian diaspora welcomed PM Modi on his arrival in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/JBWG5Bnrzk — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2024

PM Modi shared a post on the microblogging site X and said that this meeting aims for close cultural ties.

"Landed in Singapore. Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India's reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti make our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties." the post read.

The Indian diaspora in Singapore expressed their excitement over PM Modi's arrival, calling it a "dream come true" moment. Some enthusiasts even woke up at 5 a.m. just to catch a glimpse of him.

"We all woke up today at 5 am with full excitement and made this banner for PM Modi. Because of him, India's image has improved drastically." Indian students in Singapore told to ANI.