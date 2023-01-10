topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
HAPUR BOREWELL INCIDENT

Watch - NDRF rescues four-year-old boy who fell into open borewell in UP's Hapur

The NDRF rescued the child who was stuck in the 40 feet deep borewell in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. The operation lasted for over 4 hours. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 06:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch - NDRF rescues four-year-old boy who fell into open borewell in UP's Hapur

Hapur: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday safely rescued a four-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. The boy was playing near the borewell when he fell into it in the Kotla Sadat area in Hapur on Tuesday afternoon. The NDRF rescued the child who was stuck in the 40 feet deep borewell in an operation that lasted for over 4 hours. Family members and officials reached the spot as soon as the news spread. The boy is deaf and dumb and was unable to respond.

 

District magistrate Medha Rupam said that, "We provided milk and oxygen to the child and night vision cameras were also installed."

Local people said that the cover of the borewell was broken because of which the boy fell into it.

Live Tv

Hapur borewell incidentUttar PradeshChild borewellFour-year-old boyNDRF

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case