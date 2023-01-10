Watch - NDRF rescues four-year-old boy who fell into open borewell in UP's Hapur

Hapur: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday safely rescued a four-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. The boy was playing near the borewell when he fell into it in the Kotla Sadat area in Hapur on Tuesday afternoon. The NDRF rescued the child who was stuck in the 40 feet deep borewell in an operation that lasted for over 4 hours. Family members and officials reached the spot as soon as the news spread. The boy is deaf and dumb and was unable to respond.

District magistrate Medha Rupam said that, "We provided milk and oxygen to the child and night vision cameras were also installed."

Local people said that the cover of the borewell was broken because of which the boy fell into it.