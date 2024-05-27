Advertisement
Watch: Noida Hit-And-Run Incident Caught On Camera; Speeding Audi Kills Elderly Man

The police recovered CCTV footage from the site which showed the victim being struck by a white Audi. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: May 27, 2024, 08:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Cases of rash driving have become common nowadays. An elderly man became a victim of one such incident in Noida yesterday when he was trying to cross the road. The Noida resident died on the spot after being hit by a speeding Audi car. The elderly man was tossed in the air after being hit. He was 63-year-old. The police said that the accused driver and the vehicle are yet to be traced. As per Noida police, the incident took place around 6.30am and the accident happened because the driver was driving negligently. 

"A man identified as Pradeep, who lives near Gijhor village, today approached the Sector 24 police station and informed officials that his father Janak Dev Sah has met with an accident involving a car and he has passed away...An FIR was immediately lodged in the case and legal proceedings were initiated, including the post-mortem. For the identification of the vehicle, CCTV footage is being checked and other police teams are also working on the case," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manish Mishra.

The police recovered CCTV footage from the site which showed the victim being struck by a white Audi. The police said that they would soon trace the car and its driver. 

Cases of road accidents have become common in Gautam Buddha Nagar which comprises Noida and Greater Noida cities. In 2023, the Gautam Buddha Nagar recorded an average of 3 cases daily with the district having 1,176 road crashes last year. It resulted in the deaths of 470 people and 858 people were injured in the incidents. (With agency inputs)

