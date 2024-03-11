Watch: 'Pakistani Bhabhi' Seema Haider Reacts To CAA Rules Notification

New Delhi: 'Pakistani Bhabhi' of India Seema Haidar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Centre for intoducing Citizenship Amendmet Act, CAA in the country. In a video, Haider expressed gratitude, stating that Prime Minister Modi has fulfilled his promise. She believes that her issues regarding citizenship will also be resolved soon.

Watch Video

VIDEO | Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who entered India illegally to marry a man she met online, celebrates with her family in UP's Noida after Centre announces implementation of CAA.



"We are very happy, we congratulate the Indian government. PM Modi has done what he… pic.twitter.com/5Y9iTp7baS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 11, 2024

The government announced the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 regulations on Monday. With this notification, the persecuted migrants beloging to minority communities will be able to get citizenship of India.

The Citizenship Amendment Act aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants - including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. The government has set up an online portal for allowing the migrants to apply for the citizenship.