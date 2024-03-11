NewsIndia
SEEMA HAIDAR

Watch: 'Pakistani Bhabhi' Seema Haider Reacts To CAA Rules Notification

Seema Haider feels that issues of her citizenship will also be resolved soon as CAA rules have come into effect in the country.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 09:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: 'Pakistani Bhabhi' of India Seema Haidar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Centre for intoducing Citizenship Amendmet Act, CAA in the country. In a video, Haider expressed gratitude, stating that Prime Minister Modi has fulfilled his promise. She believes that her issues regarding citizenship will also be resolved soon.

The government announced the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 regulations on Monday. With this notification, the persecuted migrants beloging to minority communities will be able to get citizenship of India. 

The Citizenship Amendment Act aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants - including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. The government has set up an online portal for allowing the migrants to apply for the citizenship.

 

