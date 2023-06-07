topStoriesenglish2618624
WATCH: People Rush To Loot Beer Bottles After Van Carrying Alcohol Overturns In Andhra Pradesh

The vehicle was carrying over 200 cartons of beer bottles.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

New Delhi: Weekend came early for some people as a vehicle carrying cartons of alcohol overturned in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district on Tuesday. As soon as the mini truck overturned, several people rushed to the spot to grab the beer bottles. The incident took place on the Bayyavaram National Highway and videos -- that are now going viral on social media platforms -- showed several locals running around carrying the unbroken beer bottles.

As per various media reports, the vehicle was carrying over 200 cartons of beer bottles and overturned after its driver lost his control. Traffic was also hit for some time as the vehicle was lying on the road.

Locals, however, didn't miss the opportunity and were seen jostling each other to take with them as many bottles as possible.

As the videos of the incident went viral on social media, netizens also showed their witty side. While some called it 'the happy hour time', others said that the people at the highway were 'lending a helping hand' in cleaning the road.

"Quickest road clearance after an accident," a Twitter user wrote.

