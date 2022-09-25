WATCH: Petrol bombs thrown at house of RSS leader in Tamil Nadu's Madurai; probe underway

Madurai: As many as three petrol bombs were hurled into the house of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. The incident, which was captured in the CCTV footage, took place around 7:30 pm on Saturday at Mel Anuppanadi housing board area in Madurai at the residence of MS Krishnan. The CCTV footage shows bike-borne men approaching the house and hurling petrol bombs before the duo sped away. Police are probing the incident.

"Three petrol bombs were thrown at RSS member house and we are investigating in this regard. No one was injured and damaged in the accident," Shanmugam Madurai South`s Assistant Commissioner told ANI.

"I have been working in an RSS organization for the last 45 years. Around 7 pm we did puja at my house with about 65 people. Then I heard a noise outside and when I came out, my car was on fire. Last year in 2014 police gave protection to me due to danger to my life but the police protection was withdrawn in 2021. More than 20 RSS workers like me have been attacked in Tamil Nadu alone. We have lodged a complaint with the police regarding the petrol bomb hurled at my house. They assured to arrest the accused by tonight," said Krishnan.

WATCH: Petrol bombs hurled at house of RSS member in Madurai

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Three petrol bombs were thrown and we are investigating in this regard. No one was injured and damaged in the accident: Shanmugam, Assistant Commissioner on petrol bomb hurled at the house of an RSS member in Madurai



(CCTV Visual Source: Local Police) pic.twitter.com/qxOBjGmg3y — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighting the increasing attacks against BJP and RSS functionaries in recent times.

The letter to Shah mentioned 19 attacks against those belonging to Hindu outfits (the incident include the damaging of houses, vehicles, hurling of petrol bombs etc.).