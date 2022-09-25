NewsIndia
RSS

WATCH: Petrol bombs thrown at house of RSS leader in Tamil Nadu's Madurai; probe underway

CCTV footage shows two bike-borne men hurling petrol bombs at the residence of RSS leader MS Krishnan.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 09:43 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

WATCH: Petrol bombs thrown at house of RSS leader in Tamil Nadu's Madurai; probe underway

Madurai: As many as three petrol bombs were hurled into the house of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. The incident, which was captured in the CCTV footage, took place around 7:30 pm on Saturday at Mel Anuppanadi housing board area in Madurai at the residence of MS Krishnan. The CCTV footage shows bike-borne men approaching the house and hurling petrol bombs before the duo sped away. Police are probing the incident.

"Three petrol bombs were thrown at RSS member house and we are investigating in this regard. No one was injured and damaged in the accident," Shanmugam Madurai South`s Assistant Commissioner told ANI.

"I have been working in an RSS organization for the last 45 years. Around 7 pm we did puja at my house with about 65 people. Then I heard a noise outside and when I came out, my car was on fire. Last year in 2014 police gave protection to me due to danger to my life but the police protection was withdrawn in 2021. More than 20 RSS workers like me have been attacked in Tamil Nadu alone. We have lodged a complaint with the police regarding the petrol bomb hurled at my house. They assured to arrest the accused by tonight," said Krishnan.

WATCH: Petrol bombs hurled at house of RSS member in Madurai

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighting the increasing attacks against BJP and RSS functionaries in recent times. 

The letter to Shah mentioned 19 attacks against those belonging to Hindu outfits (the incident include the damaging of houses, vehicles, hurling of petrol bombs etc.).

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral