WATCH: ‘PM Modi Is The Most Loved Of All World Leaders’: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

New Delhi: Visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday showered praise on his Indian counterpart and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most loved global leaders and lauded his efforts in trying to resolve the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. “PM Modi is the most loved of all (leaders) around the world. This is really proven that he has been a major leader and congratulations for that,” Italian PM Giorgia Meloni said while addressing a joint press conference with PM Modi.

Speaking on his turn, PM Modi said that India was fully prepared to contribute to the peace process to find a solution to the Ukraine conflict. "From the very beginning of the Ukraine conflict, India has made it clear that this dispute can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. India is fully prepared to contribute to any peace process," PM Modi said after bilateral talks with the visiting Italian leader.

PM Meloni said that Italy hoped that India, during its G-20 presidency, plays a central role in facilitating and negotiating the process for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine. PM Modi said that he and the Italian Prime Minister voiced concerns over the adverse impact the Ukraine conflict has had on developing countries. He said all countries have been impacted by the food, fertiliser and fuel crisis triggered by the Ukraine conflict.

"Especially, developing countries have been affected adversely. We voiced our concerns on this issue and called for joint efforts to address these issues," PM Modi said. PM Modi's remarks on the Ukraine crisis come at a time when foreign ministers of G-20 countries are meeting here.

"We are announcing the establishment of 'Start Up Bridge' between India and Italy," PM Modi said after talks with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier received Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at Hyderabad House in Delhi. India and Italy completed 70 years of diplomatic ties in March 2018. There has been a regular exchange of visits at political and official levels between both countries.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte visited India in October 2018 and signed agreements including the mutual agreement to counter terrorist financing and state sponsors of terrorism. Also, both countries regularly interact through an institutionalised Senior Officials` Dialogue (Foreign Office Consultations), and the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation and India- Italy Technology Summit.

Italy also indicated its support for India`s quest for membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group and also underlined Rome`s support for India`s membership in the global technology export groups. Italy is India`s fifth largest trading partner in the EU with a bilateral trade of USD 8.79 billion in 2016-17.

India`s exports to Italy were at USD 4.90 billion, while its imports were at USD 3.89 billion, resulting in a trade imbalance of about USD 1 billion in favour of India.