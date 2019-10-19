Watch: Rahul Gandhi plays cricket with Haryana students after chopper makes emergency landing

Rewari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen playing cricket with young boys in Haryana's Rewari district after his helicopter made an emergency landing owing to bad weather.

The incident took place on Friday when Rahul was in Haryana for campaigning for the upcoming state polls. Due to the bad weather, his chopper had to be landed at KLP College in Rewari. In a one-minute video shared online, Rahul can be seen playing cricket in the nets. Rahul was returning to Delhi from Mahendragarh where he addressed an election rally in place of his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul spent around 15 minutes with the college boys, played cricket and clicked selfies with them. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Haryana state party chief Kumari Selja had accompanied Rahul for the rally.

Haryana is scheduled to go for polls on October 21, along with Maharashtra, and the results would be announced on October 24.