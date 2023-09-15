trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662538
NewsIndia
RAJASTHAN ELECTIONS

Watch - 'Ram Rajya' In Rajasthan; Anurag Thakur Promises People Corruption Free State

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan Bhilwara, Anurag Thakur said after forming the government, BJP will make the state free from corruption, crime against women, paper leaks and jungle raj. 

Last Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 06:50 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch - 'Ram Rajya' In Rajasthan; Anurag Thakur Promises People Corruption Free State Image credit: ANI

Bhilwara: Union Minister Anurag Thakur attacked the Congress-led state government in Rajasthan on Thursday and said that after forming government BJP will make the state free from corruption and establish “Ram Rajya”. Thakur was addressing a public rally in Bhilwara when he said, "We believe in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'...After forming the government in Rajasthan, we will make Rajasthan free from corruption, crime against women, paper leaks and jungle raj. We will establish 'Ram Rajya'."

"Congress is ashamed of Sanatana Dharma, they want to end Sanatana Dharma, they want to insult Hindus and they want to crush the Constitution," he further added. "Every day Congress and leaders of their supporting parties say that they will end Sanatana Dharma. They have now also started boycotting journalists and have started filing complaints. Whether it is in Chennai or Bengal, they are filing complaints out of fear," said Thakur.


While also addressing the public meeting, Anurag Thakur also made several other allegations against the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. Indirectly attacking Gandhi family, Thakur accused the Congress government of "engaging in pleasing brother-in-law (Robert Vadra) and Rahul Gandhi". He further said that Congress and the opposition used many harsh words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had said, "Will a tea seller run the country?"

Thakur said, "When Congress was in power, it emptied the entire treasury but the Modi government has filled the treasury again while building homes and think tanks for the countrymen." 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train