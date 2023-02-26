topStoriesenglish2577173
NewsIndia
JALDAPARA NATIONAL PARK

Watch: Rhinos Attack Safari Jeep At Bengal's Jaldapara National Park, 7 Tourists Injured

The forest department officials quickly arrived at the scene and rushed the injured tourists to the local Madarihat health centre.

Written By  Aditi Sharma|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 08:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Seven tourists were injured during a safari at Jaldapara National Park
  • Their jeep was hit by two rhinos at the park
  • The jeep fell off the road while the driver was reversing away from the rhinos

Trending Photos

Watch: Rhinos Attack Safari Jeep At Bengal's Jaldapara National Park, 7 Tourists Injured

New Delhi: A beautiful safari at Jaldapara National Park recently turned into a nightmare for seven tourists after their vehicle was hit by two rhinoceroses. The seven tourists who were excited to embark on a safari adventure hopped on the safari jeep and headed into the jungle. They were hoping to catch a glimpse of the park's famous one-horned rhinoceros.

As they were driving down the road, they noticed movement in the bushes adjacent to the road. Two rhinoceroses were engaged in a fierce fight, and the tourists quickly grabbed their cameras to capture the moment. They had no idea that this would turn out to be a disastrous decision.

As the tourists were busy clicking photographs and shooting videos, the attention of the rhinoceroses shifted toward the jeep. Before anyone knew it, the two rhinoceroses charged toward the safari jeep. The driver, Kamal Gazi, tried to start the engine and escape but the jeep skidded off the road and fell into a tunnel adjacent to the road.

The impact of the fall was severe, and all seven tourists were injured, reported IANS. Some suffered from broken bones, while others had bruises and cuts. The driver, Kamal Gazi, suffered minor injuries, but the shock of the incident was evident on his face.

The forest department officials quickly arrived at the scene and rushed the injured tourists to the local Madarihat health centre. Two of them were in critical condition and were shifted to the Alipurduar district hospital. The officials were stunned by the incident since rhinos charging toward tourist vehicles have never been reported before in the Jaldapara national park.

Also Read: Leopard Enters Ghaziabad District Court, 10 Including two Lawyers Injured

The incident was a wake-up call for everyone, and the park authorities have now put up warning signs cautioning tourists to maintain a safe distance from wildlife. The driver, Kamal Gazi, who has been in this profession for a long time, expressed his shock and said that he had never come across such a situation before. He added that it was fortunate that no one was killed, and things could have been much worse.

Live Tv

Jaldapara National ParkWest Bengalwildlife safariRhinosNational parksViral video

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985