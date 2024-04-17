Watch: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Spectacular Lord Ram Sculpture On Ram Navami

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Sudarsan Pattnaik, the renowned sand artist hailing from Odisha, unveiled a breathtaking sand sculpture depicting Lord Ram. This is the first time that the country is celebrating Lord Ram’s birthday with the magnificent Ram Temple established in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. The Ram Temple stands as a symbol of reverence and devotion, marking the purported birthplace of Lord Ram, known as Ramlalla.

Earlier on the day of the inauguration of the Ram Temple, Pattnaik achieved a world record by crafting the largest sand art representation of Lord Ram. The intricate sculpture featured Lord Shri Ram amidst a backdrop of 500 miniature replicas of the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

#WATCH | Puri, Odisha: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a sand sculpture of Lord Ram, on the occasion of #RamNavami pic.twitter.com/jV3a00G4et — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

Ram Navami, the sacred occasion commemorating the birth of Lord Ram Lala, will be honoured at noon in Ayodhya’s temple with a myriad of offerings presented to the deity. Devotees have contributed 56 varieties of Bhog Prasad, which will be ceremoniously offered to the Lord during the midday celebration on Wednesday.

The temple trust has decided to prolong the 'Darshan' duration to 19 hours, commencing from the Mangala Aarti and extending until 11:00 pm. Throughout this period, the curtain will only be drawn for a brief five-minute interval during the four Bhog offerings.