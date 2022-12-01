WATCH: South Korean YouTuber harassed while live streaming in Mumbai, 2 arrested

Mumbai: In yet another shameful incident, a South Korean YouTuber was allegedly harassed by two men while she was live streaming on the streets on Mumbai. A video of the shameful incident also went viral on social media evoking a sharp response from the netizens. In one of those viral videos, the South Korean woman can be seen being harassed allegedly by two men.

A Twitter user, who shared the video, claimed that the South Korean woman was live streaming in Mumbai’s suburban Khar area when the incident took place around 8 pm on Wednesday. In the video, two men can be seen coming very close to the South Korean YouTuber and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested.

Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari - arrested for molestîng a Korean woman YouTuber during a live streaming in Mumbai.



Khar Police registered an FIR u/s 354 IPC and arrested both of them:





As the woman began to walk away from the spot, the two men chased her on a motorbike, offering her a lift while she told him in broken English that she did not want it.

BJP leader and activist Preeti Gandhi also shared the video and praised the Mumbai Police for swift action against the South Korean woman's alleged harassers.

Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh & Mohammad Naqeeb Ansari - who molested the Korean woman YouTuber during her live streaming have now been arrested. #Mumbai is a city well known to be safe for women. Prompt action by the authorities most appreciated!

After the video went viral, the Mumbai Police began an investigation and arrested two men in connection with the case. The police have also registered a case of sexual assault on its own based on the video.

Two youths - Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari - arrested for allegedly molesting a Korean woman YouTuber during a live streaming. Khar Police registered an FIR u/s 354 IPC and arrested both of them: Mumbai Police

News agency ANI reported that two men - Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Ansari - who allegedly molested the South Korean woman YouTuber during her live streaming have now been arrested.