topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
SOUTH KOREAN YOUTUBER

WATCH: South Korean YouTuber harassed while live streaming in Mumbai, 2 arrested

A Twitter user, who shared the viral video, claimed that the South Korean woman was live streaming in Mumbai’s suburban Khar area when the incident took place around 8 pm on Wednesday. In the video, two men can be seen coming very close to the South Korean YouTuber and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 11:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WATCH: South Korean YouTuber harassed while live streaming in Mumbai, 2 arrested

Mumbai: In yet another shameful incident, a South Korean YouTuber was allegedly harassed by two men while she was live streaming on the streets on Mumbai. A video of the shameful incident also went viral on social media evoking a sharp response from the netizens. In one of those viral videos, the South Korean woman can be seen being harassed allegedly by two men. 

A Twitter user, who shared the video, claimed that the South Korean woman was live streaming in Mumbai’s suburban Khar area when the incident took place around 8 pm on Wednesday. In the video, two men can be seen coming very close to the South Korean YouTuber and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested.

 

 

As the woman began to walk away from the spot, the two men chased her on a motorbike, offering her a lift while she told him in broken English that she did not want it.

BJP leader and activist Preeti Gandhi also shared the video and praised the Mumbai Police for swift action against the South Korean woman's alleged harassers.

 

After the video went viral, the Mumbai Police began an investigation and arrested two men in connection with the case. The police have also registered a case of sexual assault on its own based on the video. 

 

 

News agency ANI reported that two men - Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Ansari - who allegedly molested the South Korean woman YouTuber during her live streaming have now been arrested.

Live Tv

South Korean YouTuberSouth Korean womanSexual harassmentMumbaiLive-streamingYouTubeMumbai Police

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend
DNA Video
DNA: Al Qaeda scared of 'terrorist free Kashmir'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files
DNA Video
DNA : How did Morbi become Mini India?