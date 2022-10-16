NewsIndia
MUMBAI DRIVER

Watch - This driver took his Autorickshaw to a Railway Station in Mumbai, see what happened next

Many social media users tagged the police force and brought their attention to the viral video, and the authorities quickly reacted.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Suparna Shree|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 05:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mumbai driver arrested for riding auto on Kurla Railway Station platform
  • Many social media users also tagged the Police force and brought their notice to the video
  • The Railway Police Force Mumbai Division took to Twitter to reveal the same incident

Trending Photos

Watch - This driver took his Autorickshaw to a Railway Station in Mumbai, see what happened next

New Delhi: A video of an auto-rickshaw entering a train station platform in Mumbai's Kurla district went viral earlier this month. Many people enjoyed the video, while others chastised the authorities for not caring about the incident. Many social media users also tagged the Police force and brought their attention to the video, and soon after, the authorities swung into action, and the accused was produced in court and was punished (under relevant sections of the Railway Act) for riding the transport on the local train platform, according to the latest report coming in from the Railway Police Force.

The Mumbai Division of the Railway Police Force announced the news on Twitter. They wrote, "Taking the Twitter complaint seriously, the report is as follows that the video of the said Twitter dated 12/10/22 pf no.01 of Kurla railway station had come to the platform of auto rickshaw number MH 02CT2240 at 01.00 on the west side of Kalyan & Bridge. Whose autorickshaw is protected from the platform." (In Hindi)They added, "After seizing the auto-rickshaw and bringing the auto driver to RPF post-Kurla, a case was registered against him under CR No.1305/22 U/S 159 RA and the accused was arrested on 12/10/2022 by Hon`ble 35th Court of CSMT was presented before him and punished." 

Also Read: Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway to carry out mega block on October 16

(In Hindi)Before we move ahead, let`s check out the viral video first: According to information from Kurla RPF, the incident occurred at around 1:00 pm on October 12 when an auto-rickshaw entered Kurla Platform No.1 from the rear side of the accelerator by mistake. Later, the Railway Police Force seized his vehicle, and, as mentioned above, the auto-rickshaw driver has been punished by the Court. 

Live Tv

Mumbai driverauto-rickshawKurla Railway StationRailway Police ForceViral video

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN